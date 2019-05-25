Prisoners fix up bikes for burgled school
Video

HMP Stocken prisoners fix up bikes for burgled school

A prison workshop where inmates refurbish bicycles has come to the aid of school pupils after more than 20 bikes were stolen.

The team at HMP Stocken, in Rutland, which works towards bicycle-repair qualifications, has donated 30 replacement machines to New College in Leicester.

Many of the pupils are from disadvantaged backgrounds and don't have access to a bike, teacher Wayne Allsop said.

  • 25 May 2019
