The moment thieves steal a keyless car from a driveway has been captured on CCTV.

Zorawa Singh's Mercedes GLE, which he said is worth £80,000, was stolen on Tuesday morning from outside his home in Leicester.

Footage from a security camera shows one man waving a device around in front of the house while his accomplice waits inside the car.

After a short time, he manages to activate the car's engine, and can be seen jumping inside as the pair make their escape.

Mr Singh, who said it took the thieves just 66 seconds to take the car, said manufacturers and police should be doing more.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they are investigating the theft in Gainsborough Road, Clarendon Park, and advised owners of keyless entry vehicles to store fobs in signal-blocking containers.