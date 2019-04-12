Media player
Woman knits stillborn baby baskets
A woman who makes baskets for stillborn babies has said they bring comfort to parents.
Diane Welford has this year knitted more than 100 baskets, which have been donated to hospitals in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.
After posting pictures online of her handiwork, the 65-year-old, from Hinkley, has inspired an army of knitters to help make them.
She said she was struggling to keep up with demand after hospitals have requested more of the baskets, made using ice cream tubs.
