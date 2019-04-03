Driver runs over armed police officer

Video

Video footage has been released of a man running over an armed police officer before driving away from the scene.

Yasin Adam was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Tuesday.

Adam, 25, was stopped outside his home on Bradbourne Road, Leicester, on 5 October, and instructed to get out of his Mercedes by armed police following a report they had received about the vehicle.

The officer sustained a number of serious injuries, including fractures to his skull, but has now returned to work.

The jury at Leicester Crown Court cleared Adam of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. He will be sentenced on Thursday.