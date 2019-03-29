Driver's near-miss with overtaking lorry

Video

Dashcam footage has shown the moment a lorry hurtled towards a driver and narrowly missed him as it overtook another lorry.

Anthony Kisley said it happened as he pulled out from a junction on to the A444 in Fenny Drayton, Leicestershire.

The lorry was passing another lorry near a junction, contrary to the Highway Code.

Some on social media asked why Mr Kisley had not seen the vehicle before pulling out.

Mr Kisley said: "I did look left [but] due to the restricted view, the HGV overtaking at such speed could not be seen."

He added it was only the driver being overtaken slowing down that saved him.

Highways England responded by saying "that was close" - and directed him towards the police website to upload the video.