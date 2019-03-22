Video

Footage has shown a two-lorry fire on the M1 which occurred after a collision between the two vehicles.

The M1 northbound remains shut from junction 20 to 21 in Leicestershire after firefighters were called to the "intense" blaze just after 01:30 GMT.

The drivers escaped with minor injuries, police said.

Queues of two miles have been reported while work continues to resurface the road.