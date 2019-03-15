Visually impaired climber among world's best
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Visually impaired climber 'among world's best'

A visually impaired climber from Derby is now the UK number one following successive victories in national and international competitions.

Richard Slocock lost his sight two years ago due to macular dystrophy but refused to give up on his passion for climbing.

He climbs with the assistance of a guide on the ground to direct his hands and his feet.

Mr Slocock has also moved into the world's top ten.

"It really comes down to not letting your disability define you," he said.

  • 15 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Climber to place red nose on Everest