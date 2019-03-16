Media player
Crufts pink fur row 'made me want to win'
A dog owner says the row over her prized pooch's pink fur helped get her "noticed" at this year's Crufts.
Miniature schnauzer Shimmer, who belongs to Rachel Ward, 42, won the small dog agility category.
Ms Ward, from Leicestershire, claims her victory was dogged by controversy and that a member of staff at the annual canine contest told her to get rid of the dye for the second round.
The Kennel Club, which runs the event, says that while it does not encourage owners to dye their dogs, it was not aware of any official telling Ms Ward to remove the dye.
16 Mar 2019
