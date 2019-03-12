Video

A woman has been left with bruising after a car knocked her to the ground on a petrol station forecourt.

In CCTV footage released by the Lutterworth Texaco garage, a man can be seen filling an Audi RS6 with fuel before reversing out to leave without paying.

The car then ran into the staff member, who had tried to stop the vehicle from fleeing.

Leicestershire Police said the assault, which left the woman with a black eye and bruising to her leg, happened at petrol station in Leicester Road on Sunday at 20: 15.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was treated at the scene.