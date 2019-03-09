Vegan pastry takes national pie-ze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British Pie Awards: Vegan pie crowned champion
A vegan pie has risen to claim top spot in a competition held at the home of the pork pie.
The curried sweet potato and butternut squash treat - made by Jon Thorner's butchers in Somerset - was picked as Supreme Champion at the British Pie Awards held in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
09 Mar 2019
