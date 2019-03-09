Vegan pastry takes national pie-ze
British Pie Awards: Vegan pie crowned champion

A vegan pie has risen to claim top spot in a competition held at the home of the pork pie.

The curried sweet potato and butternut squash treat - made by Jon Thorner's butchers in Somerset - was picked as Supreme Champion at the British Pie Awards held in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

  • 09 Mar 2019