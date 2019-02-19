Media player
Coalville taxi hit-and-run caught on cyclist's headcam
A cab driver has lost his licence after cutting a corner and hitting a cyclist head on, leaving him with arm, shoulder and elbow injuries.
Footage captured on Dylan May's helmet camera shows the taxi driver, who has had his licence revoked, heading the wrong way before the crash in Coalville, Leicestershire, in January.
19 Feb 2019
