The mindfulness lightsaber fight club
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lightsaber mindfulness fighting 'akin to a dance'

A lightsaber school, where combatants battle it out in a Leicestershire community centre, starts each class with a mindfulness session.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Jan 2019