Video

A lightsaber school, where combatants battle it out in a community centre, starts each class with a mindfulness session.

Sabre Masters, based in Leicestershire, manufactures its own Star Wars-style weapons, for use in its sessions.

Class members are taught how to spar with one another and how to hold the weapons, which are not endorsed by Disney, the owner of the movie franchise.

The company in Sileby said it hopes LED sabre fighting will one day become a recognised sport.