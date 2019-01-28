The man with a "brain" in his knee

Video

Jonathan Clarkson had his leg amputated 29 years ago after he was knocked off his motorbike in an accident involving a drunk driver.

Since then, he has used a prosthetic leg to get about, but now a new microprocessor knee means he has more freedom than ever.

The groundbreaking knee, which is battery powered and has a built-in computer, controls both swing and stance based on the user's gait, making it easier to walk more naturally.

More than 300 of these knees have been prescribed by the NHS in the last year and Mr Clarkson, from Leicestershire, said he feels privileged to be one of the select few to receive one.