Is caring for mum and dad a family duty?
Many people in Britain's Asian community think families should look after their elderly relatives but, increasingly, younger people are opting for care homes.
Riaz Khan, from Leicester, who has argued with his siblings over who looked after their parents, said "there's no easy answer" for Asian families.
After seeing a care home for the first time, Rabia Bhatti said it wasn't "as scary" a prospect as she had previously thought.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands via iPlayer.
18 Dec 2018
