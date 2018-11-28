Video

A couple who met at a Comic Con event have named their baby after a Batman character.

Batmaniacs Katie Howett and Stephen Holtham said they have spent about £10,000 on superhero costumes, which they keep in their converted garage, known as the "batcave".

The couple, from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, plan to bring their baby daughter - named after Caped Crusader nemesis Poison Ivy - along with them to Comic Cons around the country.

Ivy's already got a Batman babygro, but we suspect it won't be long before she's sporting her own Gotham-inspired get-up.