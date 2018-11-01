Video

A march undertaken by volunteers heading off to war has been recreated in a Leicestershire town.

The "Famous Fifty", from the Coalville area of the county, were the first World War One volunteers to reach France. More than half never returned.

Their departure from the town's railway station has been re-enacted 104 years later.

Eddie Thompson Brooks said he wanted to take part as his great-great-grandfather was among the 50 that did make it home, and is "still around" today.