Video

Leicester City fans gathered at the club's King Power Stadium on Tuesday to pay tribute to their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following his death in a helicopter crash.

The billionaire, who bought the club in 2010, died in the crash on Saturday evening.

Fans of the club massed outside the ground singing: "Champions of England... you made us sing that", in recognition of the club's fairytale Premier League title win in 2016.

Two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - pilot Eric Swaffer and partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz were also killed in the crash.