Leicester City fans gather to pay tribute to chairman
Leicester City fans gathered at the club's King Power Stadium on Tuesday to pay tribute to their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following his death in a helicopter crash.
The billionaire, who bought the club in 2010, died in the crash on Saturday evening.
Fans of the club massed outside the ground singing: "Champions of England... you made us sing that", in recognition of the club's fairytale Premier League title win in 2016.
Two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - pilot Eric Swaffer and partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz were also killed in the crash.
-
31 Oct 2018