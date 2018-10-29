Leicester City players pay their respects

Video

Leicester City's senior squad paid their respects to the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

The players arrived at the King Power Stadium as a team on a coach before filing past the sea of tributes left outside the ground.

They paused in silence before the crowd burst into spontaneous applause.

Mr Vichai, two of his staff, a pilot and a passenger were all killed when the aircraft came down at about 20:30 BST.