A bus driver is being investigated after he was filmed apparently reading a newspaper behind the wheel.

Passenger Callum Rosam said he spotted the driver pick up The Sun three times on a 10-minute journey.

Mr Rosam was travelling on an Arriva bus in Leicester at about 08:45 BST on Monday.

The 28-year-old, from the city, said: "He was stopped at a red light, got the paper out, put it on the steering wheel and read it.

"As the lights changed, he started pulling away but was continuing to read."

Simon Finnie, from Arriva, said the company takes reports of this nature "extremely seriously".

He added: "We will investigate this incident as a matter of urgency and will take appropriate disciplinary action."