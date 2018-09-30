Video

Wine-makers in Leicestershire are looking forward to a bumper crop of grapes thanks to the long, hot summer.

Armies of volunteers have been helping bring in the harvest at the Rothley Wine vineyard.

Liz Robson and her husband planted a couple of grapevines in 2008 as a hobby and produced a few bottles of wine, which went on to win local awards.

Now retired, Ms Robson used her pension to build the business.

She said: "We're not used to such glorious, wonderful, protracted sunlight, it was perfect for vines."