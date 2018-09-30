Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicestershire vineyard's best summer for English wine
Wine-makers in Leicestershire are looking forward to a bumper crop of grapes thanks to the long, hot summer.
Armies of volunteers have been helping bring in the harvest at the Rothley Wine vineyard.
Liz Robson and her husband planted a couple of grapevines in 2008 as a hobby and produced a few bottles of wine, which went on to win local awards.
Now retired, Ms Robson used her pension to build the business.
She said: "We're not used to such glorious, wonderful, protracted sunlight, it was perfect for vines."
-
30 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-45685555/leicestershire-vineyard-s-best-summer-for-english-wineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window