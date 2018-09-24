Victim of purse theft suffers heart attack
The moment a woman's purse was stolen from her handbag at a post office has been captured on CCTV.

A thief struck at the office in Castle Donnington while the 86-year-old was shopping at about 10:00 BST on 1 September.

Shortly afterwards the victim suffered a heart attack but is recovering after treatment in hospital.

Police are appealing for information about the theft.

