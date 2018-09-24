Media player
Woman, 86, suffers heart attack after purse theft
The moment a woman's purse was stolen from her handbag at a post office has been captured on CCTV.
A thief struck at the office in Castle Donnington while the 86-year-old was shopping at about 10:00 BST on 1 September.
Shortly afterwards the victim suffered a heart attack but is recovering after treatment in hospital.
Police are appealing for information about the theft.
24 Sep 2018
