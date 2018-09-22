Billy Monger: Happy to race at Donington
Video

Billy Monger: Amputee racing driver back at Donington

A teenage racing driver who had both legs amputated after a high-speed crash at Donington Park has said he is looking forward to racing there again.

Billy Monger, 19, from Charlwood, Surrey, hit the back of a stationary car at the Leicestershire track, in April 2017.

He is taking part in the British F3 championship on Saturday.

