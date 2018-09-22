Media player
Billy Monger: Amputee racing driver back at Donington
A teenage racing driver who had both legs amputated after a high-speed crash at Donington Park has said he is looking forward to racing there again.
Billy Monger, 19, from Charlwood, Surrey, hit the back of a stationary car at the Leicestershire track, in April 2017.
He is taking part in the British F3 championship on Saturday.
22 Sep 2018
