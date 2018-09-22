Video

When's the best time to start learning another language? How about before you've even mastered your native tongue?

That's the idea behind this Spanish class in Rutland, where most of the students are still in nappies.

The parent-and-child sessions use musical instruments, bubble machines and other props to keep children interested while they learn to count and converse.

And several mums attending the classes told the BBC they'd picked up a few words themselves.

Teacher Sarah Powell said the classes give language learners a head start by the time they reach school.