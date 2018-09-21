Iron flowers raise thousands for cancer
Metal forget-me-nots raise thousands for cancer patients

A hospice in Leicester has raised tens of thousands of pounds by selling metal flowers in memory of loved ones.

The campaign at LOROS has been so successful that more forget-me-not flowers have had to be made. The money is being used to fund day care for patients.

