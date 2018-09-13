Schoolboy crush pair wed 60 years later

Video

A man has married his secret schoolboy crush in the classroom where they first met nearly 60 years ago.

Eric Bogliani said he had a crush on his future wife, Elaine, when he was seven and she was nine but he was told by his mother he was too young and so never told her.

But, they found each other on Facebook five years ago and got married on Saturday at the former Bassett Street Primary School now the Old School House, a wedding venue in Leicestershire.