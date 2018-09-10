Media player
Ramniklal Jogiya death: Jeweller's killers sentenced
The gang planned to steal jewellery after torturing Ramniklal Jogiya to get pass codes at his business.
The 74-year-old was left dying at a roadside.
Two men have been jailed for murder and third for manslaughter.
10 Sep 2018
