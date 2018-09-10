Ramniklal Jogiya murder: Timeline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ramniklal Jogiya death: Jeweller's killers sentenced

The gang planned to steal jewellery after torturing Ramniklal Jogiya to get pass codes at his business.

The 74-year-old was left dying at a roadside.

Two men have been jailed for murder and third for manslaughter.

  • 10 Sep 2018