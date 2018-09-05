Biker vicar revs for God
God's Squad vicar reaches 'guys on the edge'

A vicar with a Harley-Davidson has said being a biker makes it easier to minister to people "on the edge" of society.

The Reverend Nigel Rostock, of Evington, Leicestershire is part of the "God's Squad", a back patch motorbikers' club.

