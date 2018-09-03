Donor dog saves fellow canine's life
Video

A doggy reunion between a canine and the pooch it saved through a blood donation has taken place.

Cocker spaniel Bentley nearly died after eating rat poison, but survived after receiving a blood transfusion from Alex the greyhound.

Their reunion was made possible by Leicestershire-based Pet Blood Bank UK, the only charity that provides a canine blood bank service for vets across the country.

