Donor dog saves fellow canine's life

Dog's blood donation saves fellow canine's life
A doggy reunion between a canine and the pooch it saved through a blood donation has taken place.
Cocker spaniel Bentley nearly died after eating rat poison, but survived after receiving a blood transfusion from Alex the greyhound.
Their reunion was made possible by Leicestershire-based Pet Blood Bank UK, the only charity that provides a canine blood bank service for vets across the country.
03 Sep 2018
