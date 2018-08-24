Man jailed over hospital knife rampage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Knifeman goes on hospital rampage in Leicester

A man who stabbed a passerby before going on a rampage at the Leicester Royal Infirmary has been jailed for five years.

The violent actions of Yusuf Aka, in the early hours of 16 January, were caught on CCTV.

  • 24 Aug 2018