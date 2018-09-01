'I feel my parents around me'

Media player
Man who lost parents finds solace in 'haunted' objects
A man whose parents both died when he was a teenager says he feels them around him when pursuing his passion for what he believes are "haunted" objects.
Ben Canham, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, has Asperger's syndrome and says focusing on the hobby of studying the paranormal also helps with his condition.
