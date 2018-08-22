Video shows half a mile of rubbish

Video

More than half a mile of rubbish, including asbestos and excrement, has been dumped at a fly-tipping hotspot on the Leicestershire-Derbyshire border.

Netherfield Lane, near the village of Sawley, is a no through road for vehicles but used by cyclists and walkers.

Users say it has "never been as bad as this" and the local council had given up clearing repeated incidents.

But new security measures are being funded by supermarket Aldi, which is setting up a distribution centre nearby.