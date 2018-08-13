Appeal win doctor apologises for death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Struck-off doctor Hadiza Bawa-Garba sorry for Jack Adcock death
A doctor who has won her appeal to practise medicine again after being struck off over the death of a six-year-old boy has apologised to his family.
Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015 over the death of Jack Adcock, who died of sepsis at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011.
Jack's mother, Nicola Adcock, said she was "disgusted" and "devastated" by the judgement and that it made a "mockery of the justice system".
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-45177024/struck-off-doctor-hadiza-bawa-garba-sorry-for-jack-adcock-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window