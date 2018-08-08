The old landmark being used to fight fires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Landmark tower used as country park fire look-out

Volunteers at a Leicester country park are using an 18th Century tower as a fire look-out.

Helpers at Bradgate Park are using local landmark, Old John Tower, as a viewpoint to keep an eye out for smoke in the dry conditions.

It follows a devastating fire at the park in 2017.

  • 08 Aug 2018