Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Landmark tower used as country park fire look-out
Volunteers at a Leicester country park are using an 18th Century tower as a fire look-out.
Helpers at Bradgate Park are using local landmark, Old John Tower, as a viewpoint to keep an eye out for smoke in the dry conditions.
It follows a devastating fire at the park in 2017.
-
08 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-45121954/landmark-tower-used-as-country-park-fire-look-outRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window