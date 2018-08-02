The university hosting 'menopause cafes'
A university has begun hosting "menopause cafes" every month - an informal, social meeting where women of all ages can discuss the menopause over a drink.

Participants at the University of Leicester are handed "menus", where food and drink options are replaced by topics of discussion related to the menopause.

  • 02 Aug 2018
