Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family treated in hospital after escaping flat fire
A family with three small children were forced to flee their house as it was devastated by a fire.
The blaze, which broke out at 07:00 BST on Monday, is believed to have destroyed the contents of the property in Beaumont Leys, Leicester.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-45019808/family-treated-in-hospital-after-escaping-flat-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window