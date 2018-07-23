How do zoo elephants move home?

Media player
Twycross Zoo elephants move to Blackpool Zoo
Zookeepers have moved elephants 140 miles to help launch a new breeding programme.
The animals were transported from Twycross Zoo, in Leicestershire, to Blackpool Zoo.
You can watch the full story in Elephants on the Move - BBC One at 19:30 BST on Monday. The programme will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
