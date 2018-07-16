Man who uploaded pig theft sentenced

Media player
Rutland man who uploaded pig theft on to YouTube sentenced
An animal rights activist has been given a 12-month community order after stealing a pig from a farm in Leicestershire.
Wesley Omar filmed himself taking the pig from Belmont Farm, in Leicestershire, last July and posted the footage on YouTube.
Omar, from Rutland, admitted theft at Leicester Crown Court and said he did it to raise awareness of the conditions animals are kept in.
