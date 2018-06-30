Paraplegic kayaker beats lakes challenge

Media player
Paraplegic kayaker beats Three Lakes challenge
A man has become the first paraplegic kayaker to paddle across the three largest lakes in England, Scotland and Wales in under 24 hours.
Andy Sutton, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, has a rare spinal cord tumour and took up kayaking to keep himself active.
Mr Sutton - who frequently trains at Rutland Water - paddled across Lake Windermere, Llyn Tegid, also known as Bala Lake, and Loch Awe as part of British Canoeing's Three Lakes Challenge.
