Belvoir Hunt attack sentence 'unduly lenient'
Sir Ranulph Fiennes has called for two men to be jailed for their part in an attack on animal charity workers monitoring a hunt in Leicestershire in March 2016.
One of the victims had his neck broken, but the attackers were given suspended sentences after Princess Diana's sister gave a character reference in court.
George and Thomas Grant admitted causing grievous bodily harm against Darryl Cunnington and actual bodily harm against Roger Swaine, the theft of a video camera, and criminal damage of an SD card.
Sir Ranulph has asked the attorney general to review the sentences given to George and Thomas Grant.
02 Jul 2018
