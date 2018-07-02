Video

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has called for two men to be jailed for their part in an attack on animal charity workers monitoring a hunt in Leicestershire in March 2016.

One of the victims had his neck broken, but the attackers were given suspended sentences after Princess Diana's sister gave a character reference in court.

George and Thomas Grant admitted causing grievous bodily harm against Darryl Cunnington and actual bodily harm against Roger Swaine, the theft of a video camera, and criminal damage of an SD card.

Sir Ranulph has asked the attorney general to review the sentences given to George and Thomas Grant.