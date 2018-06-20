Paralysed woman to take on TT circuit

Media player
Paralysed woman Claire Lomas to take on TT circuit
A woman who was paralysed following a horse riding accident is preparing to take on the Isle of Man's world-famous TT course.
In 2007, Claire Lomas, from Leicestershire, suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken neck, a broken back, and the spinal cord injury which left her paralysed.
The 38-year-old will be fastened in with Velcro and duct tape - and will use only her hands to control her motorbike.
20 Jun 2018
