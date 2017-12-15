Watch: Your bag's journey through the airport
Suitcase journey through East Midlands Airport

We're gearing up for the festive getaway but have you ever wondered where your case goes when you check it in at the airport?

Go-pro footage has given us a behind-the-scenes look at a case making its way along the conveyor belt and on to the plane at East Midlands Airport.

  • 15 Dec 2017
