Suitcase journey through East Midlands Airport
We're gearing up for the festive getaway but have you ever wondered where your case goes when you check it in at the airport?
Go-pro footage has given us a behind-the-scenes look at a case making its way along the conveyor belt and on to the plane at East Midlands Airport.
15 Dec 2017
