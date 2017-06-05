Media player
General election 2017: Back to Battle of Bosworth
Who will win the battle for the East Midlands this general election?
BBC East Midlands political editor Tony Roe has visited the site of the Battle of Bosworth for inspiration.
05 Jun 2017
