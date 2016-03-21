Video

The owner of a dog stolen in a burglary has offered a £2,000 reward to find her sick pet.

Pippin - a Yoodle, a cross between a Yorkshire terrier and a poodle - was taken from his home in Wigston, Leicestershire, last Tuesday.

Jane Wilson said the 15-year-old dog was "really ill" and would not "last long" as he needs medication and a special diet to survive.

Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly actor Martin Clunes has also offered £2,000 to help find Pippin.