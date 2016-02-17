Video

A woman campaigning against "horrendously dangerous" large HGVs in a village was captured during a stand-off with a lorry.

The vehicles often use High Street in Desford, Leicestershire, as a shortcut in and out of the area, according to residents.

But people have been "trapped" against walls and houses damaged when the lorries get stuck trying to navigate the narrow road.

Juliette Minto, who set up the Desford Traffic Watch Facebook page seven months ago to raise awareness of the problem, said it is important residents take a firm stance.