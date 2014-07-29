Alex Chapman said ratings would help protect customers
Tattooist Alex Chapman 'wanted to be rated'

A Leicestershire tattooist who was the first to be tested under a council's new hygiene rating system has said it will help standards in the industry improve.

Alex Chapman took part in Charnwood Borough Council's first inspection.

  • 29 Jul 2014
