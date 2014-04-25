Video

It has been a busy few months for Leicestershire singer and songwriter Molly Smitten-Downes

She will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen next month and says it is still unbelievable that she will be performing in front of millions of people.

She told BBC East Midlands Today: "In January no-one had heard of me or was really hearing my stuff and now 118m people are going to hear a song I've written."