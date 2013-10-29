Media player
Gravedigger finds 'Roman child's coffin' with metal detector
A child's coffin believed to date back to the 3rd Century AD is being examined by archaeologists in Warwickshire.
It was found beneath a Leicestershire field by two men, one of whom is a Nottingham gravedigger, using metal detectors.
29 Oct 2013
