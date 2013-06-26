Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sally Lawrence murder: Husband made her fear for her life
A woman who was murdered by her husband had told one of her daughters she feared for her life.
Iain Lawrence, a former pilot, has been given a life sentence for murdering his estranged wife, Sally Lawrence, by crashing his car into a tree after the passenger airbag had been disabled.
On the night of her death, Mrs Lawrence had sent texts to one of her two daughters saying she was scared of being in the house alone with him - their son was away on a school trip.
-
26 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-23071705/sally-lawrence-murder-husband-made-her-fear-for-her-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window