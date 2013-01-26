Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicestershire PCC Clive Loader says no tax rise for two years
Leicestershire's police and crime commissioner has said there will be no rise in charges to the public for at least two years.
Setting out his plans for the force - Clive Loader said he believed he could maintain the same number of police officers without increasing the tax precept.
He said his main priority was to tackle youth re-offending. He has also spoken about de-criminalising cannabis, and lifting the ban on hunting with dogs.
26 Jan 2013
